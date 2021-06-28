Virginia Senate Joint Resolution: Commending Pete's Pizza

State Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, introduced the following resolution, adopted in early 2021 by the Virginia General Assembly, as follows:

“Commending Pete’s Pizza.

2021 SESSION: SENATE JOINT RESOLUTION NO. 307

Agreed to by the Senate, January 21, 2021 Agreed to by the House of Delegates, January 25, 2021 WHEREAS, Pete’s Pizza, one of the oldest Greek and Italian restaurants in Culpeper, has served delicious meals and helped build a strong sense of community in the area for 45 years;

“and WHEREAS, Pete’s Pizza was founded by Pete and Eleni Katrakilis, who immigrated to the United States from Lemnos, Greece; the couple settled in Georgetown, where Pete worked at the restaurant Ikaros and learned to make authentic New York-Style pizza;

“and WHEREAS, in 1975, Pete Katrakilis was driving to Charlottesville hoping to open a pizzeria near the University of Virginia when he stopped for gas in Culpeper; after noticing a shopping center that was under construction and realizing that there were few pizza options in the area, he changed his plans, and Pete’s Pizza opened in Culpeper Town Square the following year;