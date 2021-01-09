Virginia's new cellphone law takes aim at distracted driving

It’s not only dangerous to use a handheld cellphone while driving in Virginia, it’s now illegal.
A Virginia law went into effect Jan. 1 that bans the use of handheld communication devices while operating motor vehicles statewide. The new law is the result of July legislation signed by Gov. Ralph Northam to help combat distracted driving.
“There are so many catastrophic accidents that occur due to distracted driving, and one of the biggest distractors we have now is the phone,” said King George County Sheriff’s Sgt. Kecia Wharton. “We hope the new law means safer roads.”
According to The Zebra, an insurance comparison site headquartered in Austin, Texas, 4,637 people died in car crashes in 2018 because of cellphone or electronic device use while driving. A year earlier, the website reported drivers using those devices caused about 1.5 million car crashes in the U.S., and were responsible for $129 billion in damage caused by those crashes.
“The claims payout tends to be higher and the injuries tend to be more severe in those accidents,” said Kristin Bishop, owner of Bishop Family Insurance Agency of Spotsylvania and Fredericksburg. “The frequency at which people are having these claims has definitely increased, that’s no secret.”
Bishop said accidents caused by distracted drivers not only affect insurance rates of the offenders, but impact every motorist who holds a valid policy. She said distracted-driving incidents have forced most insurance carriers to raise rates across the board, including rates for those motorists who have never had an accident.
“Insurance is generally like a pool, and if we have a segment of our market that is consistently having claims and consistently having severe claims, that’s going to impact everyone that’s insured with our company,” Bishop said.
Under the new law, the penalty for first offenders is a $125 fine that increases to $250 for the second offense. If a violation occurs within a roadway construction zone, a mandatory fine of $250 is imposed.
To help ease the community into the new law, regional law enforcement agencies collectively posted details of the new legislation on social media sites. Some are temporarily issuing warnings for first offenders, and others are promoting the new law through creative community awareness campaigns.
Officers in King George County have deployed electronic roadside message boards, strategically placed on busy roads.
“We’re trying to get people more aware than anything,” said Wharton. “We’re in the awareness phase.”
Stafford County Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said a Department of Justice federal grant added four new traffic safety positions to the county’s traffic safety unit who will assist in the enforcement of the new legislation.
“[We] recognize the importance of traffic safety and will continue to educate the public on the new legislation and take enforcement action as necessary,” said Kimmitz.
Before Jan. 1, Fredericksburg police officers conducting routine traffic stops took the opportunity to remind motorists of the new law and said public reaction to the new legislation has been positive.
“The majority of the public is very happy about the law,” said Fredericksburg Police Sgt. Amy Lynch. “They’re all about it and all for it, and we’re all about it and all for it, too.”
Deputies in Spotsylvania County are using outdoor billboards to help get the message out, and will issue warnings until March 1 before fining offenders.
“The measure is meant to be educational, not punitive,” said Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Maj. Troy J. Skebo. “Distracted driving is risky and our No. 1 goal is to reduce distracted driving.”
Caroline County Sheriff Tony Lippa said although his deputies are not going out of their way to catch cellphone users while driving, he offered sound advice to motorists who own older vehicles that lack wireless connection capabilities.
“They may look at buying a [wireless] earpiece to use their phone that covers only one ear,” said Lippa. “Headphones covering both ears violate the law, but if they use an earpiece, that’s OK.”
Exceptions to the new law include operators of any emergency vehicles engaged in official duties, including the vehicles of law enforcement officers, regional detention centers, firefighters, forest wardens, emergency medical or management services and Department of Corrections, or any vehicle authorized to be equipped with alternating, blinking or flashing red or red and white secondary warning lights.
Bishop said the new law is long overdue to help improve the safety along Virginia roadways, but said it may ultimately take a financial penalty for some motorists to fully respect the new law.
“There’s going to be a lot of people that end up paying the fines, and it’s going to be a tough lesson to learn,” said Bishop.
James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438