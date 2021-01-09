Virginia's new cellphone law takes aim at distracted driving

Before Jan. 1, Fredericksburg police officers conducting routine traffic stops took the opportunity to remind motorists of the new law and said public reaction to the new legislation has been positive.

“The majority of the public is very happy about the law,” said Fredericksburg Police Sgt. Amy Lynch. “They’re all about it and all for it, and we’re all about it and all for it, too.”

Deputies in Spotsylvania County are using outdoor billboards to help get the message out, and will issue warnings until March 1 before fining offenders.

“The measure is meant to be educational, not punitive,” said Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Maj. Troy J. Skebo. “Distracted driving is risky and our No. 1 goal is to reduce distracted driving.”

Caroline County Sheriff Tony Lippa said although his deputies are not going out of their way to catch cellphone users while driving, he offered sound advice to motorists who own older vehicles that lack wireless connection capabilities.

“They may look at buying a [wireless] earpiece to use their phone that covers only one ear,” said Lippa. “Headphones covering both ears violate the law, but if they use an earpiece, that’s OK.”