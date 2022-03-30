Virginia's recreational trails program seeks grant applicants

Virginia trails program invites grant proposals through May 26 for localities to secure help with the construction of recreational trails, the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation announced on Tuesday.

In a release, the department stated it has allocated $1.5 million for its Recreational Trails Program, which is a federal matching reimbursement program established to construct and rehabilitate recreational trails and trail-related facilities, including land acquisition for trail projects.

A virtual informational session and application workshop will be held April 20 at 1 p.m. Interested participants should visit dcr.virginia.gov to register and find the grant program manual, application materials and applicant resources.

The Recreational Trails Program is an 80-20% matching reimbursement program, according to the release. Requests must be for a minimum of $50,000 with a minimum total project cost of $62,500. Grantees must be able to fund 100% of their project, while seeking public reimbursements.

Virginia's Department of Conservation and Recreation said eligible applicants include:

• Counties, cities and towns

• Park and recreation authorities

• Tribal governments

• State agencies

• Federal agencies

• Nonprofit organizations with support from a governmental body

Applications will be due via email no later than May 26 at 4 p.m.

For additional information, contact the DCR Recreation Grants Team via email at recreationgrants@dcr.virginia.gov.

Funding for the Recreational Trails Program is made possible through the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation Act and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The program is administered by the Federal Highway Administration.

Federal law under 23 U.S. Code section 206 mandates that 30% of available funding be used for motorized recreational trails, 30% be used for non-motorized recreational trails and 40% be used for multiple-use trails.