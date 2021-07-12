 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Volvo Trucks to reopen Virginia plant amid ongoing strike
0 comments
top story

Volvo Trucks to reopen Virginia plant amid ongoing strike

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Volvo

Volvo Trucks North America operates a plant in Dublin, Va.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

DUBLIN—Volvo Trucks North America says it will restart production at a plant in southwestern Virginia on Monday despite an ongoing strike and the lack of a labor deal between the company and a union representing nearly 3,000 workers.

The company said in a news release that it will implement terms and conditions of a tentative agreement endorsed by leaders of the United Auto Workers union on July 1. Workers at the tractor-trailer assembly plant in Dublin had rejected that tentative pact.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Returning employees “will immediately receive the wage increases and benefits outlined in the July 1 agreement, except for the ratification bonuses that would be paid on contract ratification,” the company said.

Brian Rothenberg, a UAW spokesperson, said in an email to The Associated Press on Sunday evening that the “strike is ongoing.”

“The UAW is evaluating the company’s position and evaluating our legal options,” he wrote. “A new vote is scheduled Wednesday for the bargaining unit members on the company’s last, best and final offer.”

Volvo says the 1.6 million-square-foot Dublin plant is the largest manufacturer of Volvo tractor-trailer trucks in the world. It is one of the largest private sector employers in the region, with approximately 3,300 employees, some 2,900 of whom are represented by the UAW.

0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'It feels sneaky': Virginia lawmakers allocated $6.5 million to adult special education students - but disability advocates say there's a loophole
Business

'It feels sneaky': Virginia lawmakers allocated $6.5 million to adult special education students - but disability advocates say there's a loophole

Virtual school was tough for T.Q. Jackson, an autistic 21-year old from Prince Edward County, about an hour south of Richmond. He normally attends school at the Faison Center in Richmond, which specializes in working with students with autism to get an education better suited for their needs than public school can provide. His grandmother, Catherine Smith, says he basically lost an entire year of learning during the pandemic.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News