Walmart certified as Virginia Values Veterans employer

Gov. Glenn Youngkin welcomed Walmart as a Certified Virginia Values Veterans employer during a National Hire a Veteran Day ceremony on Monday at the Supercenter on West Broad Street in Glen Allen.

Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Craig Crenshaw, Virginia Commissioner of Veterans Services Daniel Gade and Walmart reps joined in announcing the retailer’s commitment to hiring Virginia veterans, transitioning service members and military spouses as a Virginia Values Veterans partner.

“Our commonwealth is home to more than 700,000 men and women who have served in our armed forces and more than 150,000 active duty, Reserve and National Guard members,” Youngkin said in a statement.

“This makes it vitally important to bring attention to the importance of National Hire a Veteran Day and to partners like Walmart and hundreds of other employers large and small to ensure this valuable pipeline of skilled and talented people stay in Virginia,” he said.

Since the program’s creation in 2013, the Virginia Department of Veterans Services program has trained and certified more than 2,000 Virginia businesses and other employers on how to best recruit, hire and retain Virginia veterans. It has resulted in over 96,000 veteran hires, according to Crenshaw.

“With more than 46,000 sales associates statewide and their own corporate Find A Future national program dedicated to hiring veterans and military spouses, we are exceptionally pleased to have Walmart partner with our V3 program,” the veterans secretary said.

Walmart is proud to partner with Virginia Values Veterans to provide opportunities for veterans and military spouses to learn and grow, said Brynt Parmeter, Walmart senior director of military programs.

“Our partnership will help advance the economic opportunity and well-being of our veterans, building on our focus to help them achieve their goals in education, employment, and entrepreneurship,” he said.

Virginia is for veterans, Gade said.

“One of our most important missions at DVS is to assure that Virginia veterans, transitioning service members and military spouses find successful employment in our civilian workforce. This is a reason Virginia continues to be recognized nationally as the No. 1 state for military veterans and retirees,” he said.