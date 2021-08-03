Warrenton nonprofit expands entrepreneur classes nationwide

A Virginia nonprofit aimed at empowering, strengthening and inspiring women is offering a virtual 12-class series for women who want to start a business or build on an existing one.

Now it its fifth year, Be the Change Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit based in Warrenton, has been offering classes in person at Lord Fairfax Community College’s Fauquier campus. Hybrid sessions were offered during the spring 2021 semester due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization stated in a news release Tuesday.

A 12-week online entrepreneurship program available nationwide, WomenBizLaunch, has now been developed by the Be the Change Foundation board in coordination with BlueSky Phoenix, a website and marketing development company in Warrenton.

Taught by local professionals in their areas of expertise, each session begins with a local spotlight entrepreneur who shares their unique story and business tips, organizers said.

The program, which costs $475 for the 12 sessions, educates women on how to form a business and run it successfully, or move to the next level in an existing business. After offering this successful program in-person, the Be the Change Foundation is excited to offer this program to women across the country in a virtual platform, the release stated.