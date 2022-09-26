Warrenton start-up creating ready-made meals will expand, add 46 jobs

Evermade Foods will invest $110,000 and create 46 jobs in an expansion of its Warrenton factory to keep up with increased customer demand for easy meal options, according to a release on Monday from Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

The co-manufacturer of prepared meals sold under private label at grocery stores and via meal subscription services will increase manufacturing capacity at its relatively new facility at 6775 Kennedy Rd., near Vint Hill.

In doing so, the company will introduce a new product line of shelf-stable, grab-and-go products, the release stated. Virginia competed with North Carolina and Texas for the project.

Evermade Foods is an exemplary Virginia start-up that is making a name for itself in the Commonwealth’s thriving food and beverage processing industry, Youngkin said in a statement.

Since opening its doors this past April in Fauquier County, Evermade Foods has invested $1.7 million in building upgrades and machinery and tools to its USDA-and FDA-compliant 12,000-square-foot commercial kitchen, packaging line, and warehouse.

The company has also produced 4 million meals, according to evermadefoods.com.

“Our large and diverse ecosystem in this sector ensures partners and suppliers, warehousing, and a sophisticated transportation infrastructure to move products to market quickly,” the governor said in the statement Monday. “We look forward to supporting the company’s continued success.”

When investors decided to expand their footprint with a new company, Virginia was a logical choice since they already had experience dealing with local and state entities, said Evermade Foods CEO and founder Rachelle Slotnick.

“We chose Fauquier County due to development opportunities and availability of new commercial space.

"Virginia has provided us with a stable workforce, excellent transportation for receiving and distribution of products throughout the mid-Atlantic, and a great relationship with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership and Fauquier County.

"We look forward to a long and productive relationship with the community at large as we continue to grow and expand,” she said.

Slotnick is an entrepreneur, business owner, and mother with more than a dozen years experience in food production, operations, and contract manufacturing, according to evermadefoods.com. She is a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America and University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg.

Slotnick has used her education and expertise in the food service industry to grow Northwest Fresh Chantilly and her newest ventures, Evermade Foods and RS Management, the company web site said.

"We’re here to be your partner. To make things as easy as possible. Most importantly, we are excited to get your idea into the hands of consumers," according to a July post at Evermade Foods Facebook.

The Fauquier County Board of Supervisors is grateful for the investment Evermade Foods is making in the community, said County Board of Supervisors Chairman Rick Gerhardt.

“Food production is one of our target business sectors, as we recognize the importance of the agricultural community and the jobs and tax revenue that companies like Evermade create for our citizens. Evermade helps food-based entrepreneurs grow their business to the next level by providing packaging services and technical expertise to help them get their products to larger markets.

"We also appreciate the collaboration with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership on this Virginia Jobs Investment Program grant to assist Evermade with workforce recruiting and training,” the chairman of the board said.

State Sen. Jill Vogel, R-Upperville, said she was delighted by the Evermade Foods expansion in Fauquier and that she also appreciates their local investment.

“This expansion made by Evermade Foods…is a testament to the enterprising spirit that Virginia has become known for throughout the country,” said Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-Woodbridge, in a statement.

“Fauquier County has been a beneficiary of steady statewide leadership in economic development, and I am happy that our ability to attract and retain businesses continues to stay strong. We are proud of Evermade Foods' decision to expand and invest in new jobs for our growing local economy.”

Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Fauquier to secure the project and will support the company’s job creation through Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

The state assistance provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs to support employee recruitment and training activities, reducing human resources and expansion costs, the governor's release stated.