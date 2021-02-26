WATCH NOW: At Fredericksburg coffee shop, customers have been paying it forward since Feb. 17

“But we haven’t had to use it,” said Crossfield.

Instead, the pot of “in-case” money has grown as some customers have tossed in money—in a few cases, more than $50—that more than covers the cost of any one customer’s coffee order. She said at some point, that pot may be distributed to help those in need.

Crossfield said she and her staff have been amazed to see the pay-it-forward effort continue for more than a week, with many customers coming in just to take part in it.

“Even through the snow days and the slow days, the streak has kept going,” said the business owner. “When somebody walks up, we explain to them that the customer before them has already paid for their coffee and they can either just take it and have a great day or provide money to pay it forward. Not one person has said they wouldn’t do that.”

Shop staffer Janette Bush said that customers who didn’t know about the pay-it-forward effort loved the idea.

“Nobody has gotten grouchy or insulted, and it’s been fun for those of us working here,” she said. “It’s nice to see there are so many kind people who want to be a part of this.”