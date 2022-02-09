'We have to fund our county': Meals-tax proposal goes to Culpeper board

The Board of Supervisors’ Rules Committee has moved forward another proposal to implement the long-elusive meals tax for food and beverages served in Culpeper County, where hospitality has blossomed in the past decade.

To ease the sting of a new tax, the panel also advised doing away with the loathed $25 annual vehicle licensing fee the town of Culpeper eliminated long ago.

The full board of supervisors sent the touchy topic of a new meals tax back to committee last month for more work and now the committee has sent it back to the board, but with no recommendation on what to do with it.

Voters twice in referendum rejected a county meals tax in Culpeper, that could otherwise help offset real estate and personal property collections, county leaders argue.

The town of Culpeper collects 6 cents on every dollar of prepared foods served within its 6.7 square miles, projected to raise $4.5 million this fiscal year.

The county could generate around the same amount within its 381-square miles by creating its own 6-cent meals tax, according to County Administrator John Egertson.

The tax would apply to prepared fare and beverages served at various country stores, mom and pops, gas station lunch counters, wineries, breweries, distilleries and wedding venues.

The county administrator felt $4 million for a first-year figure was a little dubious, advising against including that much in the budget.

Egertson said they would have a better idea of what the tax will generate after the first year.

In the past 10 years, Culpeper County has certainly changed and evolved, with an explosion of agritourism businesses at dozens of local farms specializing in adult beverages, festivals, open spaces, family-friendly offerings, the arts, the great outdoors and culinary experiences.

Various county sites are favorite wedding venues, another area that would benefit from a county meals tax. Egertson said neighboring Orange County recently implemented a meals tax there, which could be used as a model for Culpeper.

The committee authorized County Attorney Bobbi Jo Alexis to prepare a draft ordinance to create the county meals tax and to advertise a public hearing on the matter.

Dave Foster with Mountain Run Winery said they supported the county implementing a meals tax in that it will level the playing field with the many restaurants in town.

“Culpeper is a growing community, and increasing the revenue available to the county to provide additional and improved services is a benefit I believe justifies the tax,” he said, adding, “That said, we are all dealing with inflation right now as well as supply chain shortages—wine bottle and corks in the past year—and freight shipping costs have nearly doubled.”

Foster said the tax would likely reduce overall sales at his popular winery venue to some degree.

Catalpa District Supervisor Paul Bates said he was worried about the working man having to pay more to grab lunch out in the county.

He said the tax was voted down twice while acknowledging the county has changed considerably since the referendum with all the new venues and agritourism sites.

Bates decried creating a new tax, but called a county meals tax a volunteer tax saying, “We have to fund our county.” People who live out of the county will at least partially contribute to paying the meals tax, he added.

Board Chairman Gary Deal, who serves on the Rules Committee, said the positive outweighs the negative. He said the county is going to need that money to build a new middle school in the near future or renovate the existing ones.

Innovative ways to keep other taxes low are also needed, he said, stating a huge majority of county meals for taxpayers would be from tourism, since the county has changed.

Rosenberger expressed mixed feelings about the new tax, citing the two failed referendums, which he admitted could have come from a misunderstanding about the levy.

Rosenberger said he was interested to see both sides of the issue at the public hearing. The board will review the draft tax ordinance at its March meeting.

Commissioner of Revenue Terry Yowell attended the recent discussion, saying her office would adapt to collecting the new tax. Asked if she would need another position in her office to implement it, she called it a very challenging question.

“We will need help pulling this off,” she said, adding counties across Virginia long fought for the ability to implement a meals tax without the approval of voters.

“During my 27 years, even back then on the voter referendum, there was lot of misunderstanding—whenever you hear the word tax, people don’t like that word,” Yowell said.

Yowell estimated 60 percent of the tax would be paid by visitors to Culpeper.

Bates supported a level playing field amid the growth in tourism, including the potential Culpeper Battlefields State Park, which has money set aside for it in the state budget for this year.

“We need to be prepared to optimize what we can gather from the tourism aspect of this,” he said.

Commissioner Yowell, who grew up in a family business downtown, remembered when the town implemented its meals tax. In talking with the town manager at the time, there was no report of negative impacts on restaurant receipts, she said, “None.”

People pay a meals tax as part of the price of going out to eat.

At the same meeting Tuesday, the Rules Committee voted to do away with the vehicle licensing fee on the annual personal property tax bill. The $25 charge is a source of consternation for Yowell’s office, where many citizen complaints are lodged about it, Egertson said.

If a meals tax is implemented, the county can eliminate the fee, which generates around $800K annually, he said.

