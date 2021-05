Weekly agriculture brief as of Friday, May 7, 2021

By this time next year, the iconic “red barn” known as Country Store Antiques will no longer define the Route 29 / Route 33 intersection in Ruckersville. For Chip and Sally Taylor of The Copper Poppy, the looming demolition of the Country Store meant decision time for their small antique store business—and the couple decided the time was ripe to strike out on their own. The Copper Poppy now occupies the old Boot’vil location at 8633A Seminole Trail, between Little Ceasar’s and the Trail Motel.