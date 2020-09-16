Wellspring Health offers new option for uninsured in Culpeper

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Uninsured individuals or families in the community have a new option for health care according to a news release this week by Wellspring Health Services in Culpeper.

Touting the service as the first of its kind, Wellspring announced it is starting a membership program for those without access to conventional health insurance.

A monthly fee will include unlimited sick visits, annual gynecological examinations, yearly physicals, preventative counseling and in-house testing.

Members of the program may also add a “specialty rider” for one or all enrolled individuals, providing unlimited consultative services with Wellspring specialists, such as gynecology and female wellness, pain management, endocrinology and neurology, among others.

“As community partners dedicated and committed to providing access to the best wellness and health, it only makes sense for us to go ahead and offer a membership plan to help get all of us through these unprecedented times,” said Dr. Khalid Athar, Wellspring CEO, in a statement.

“Even though we had been working on this project for a while now, the global pandemic forced us to urgently respond to the dire need of our community members facing unemployment and loss of access to conventional Health Insurance Plans,” Athar said.

More information may be found at the wellspring website, wellspringhealthservices.com, or by emailing membership@wellspringhealthservices.com, or calling 540/321-4281 ext. 108.