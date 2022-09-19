WillowTree exec to give keynote at region's Quad County Business Summit

Dr. Kelli Palmer, chief diversity officer at WillowTree, will give the keynote address Oct. 12 during the Quad County Business Summit at Shenandoah Crossings in Gordonsville.

The networking event will also include a panel of local business owners, including Wesley Chiles, owner of Chiles Enterprises in Louisa, André Xavier, owner of several tourism businesses in Orange and Charlottesville, and Katherine Morris, co-owner of Performance Signs & Wraps in Greene County. The event is a collaboration of Orange, Louisa, Fluvanna, Greene and Madison counties.

Based in Charlottesville, WillowTree is a full-service digital product consultancy that began in 2008 with three employees making mobile apps. Today, it has grown to over 1,000 employees making digital products for companies ranging from startups to Fortune 500, according to Orange County Economic Development Director Rose Deal.

Wonder why a “quad-county” event covers five counties? Deal said they kept the name after Madison County became the event’s fifth member because of a popular college slang term.

“A ‘quad’ is a central area on a college campus where students meet and assemble, so we thought it was a suitable name regardless of how many counties are in attendance,” Deal said. “It also rolls off the tongue better than ‘penta-county.’”

This year’s summit will again include the “QuadTank” pitch competition, a take on the popular “Shark Tank” reality-TV show.

Local businesspeople and entrepreneurs can make a pitch to a panel of judges for a shot at prizes that include $5,000 cash and an evaluation for a “micro loan” to turn their business ideas into a reality.

Residents interested in making a pitch must schedule a meeting with the Central Virginia Small Business Development Center. Email contact@cvsbdc.org.

Attendees who are not entering the pitch competition can register at qcbsummit.com.