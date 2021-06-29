'Wingspread' site on Lovers Lane still being marketed for industrial use

A 266-acre site in Culpeper County bordered by the railroad, Zachary Taylor Highway and Lovers Lane continues to be heavily marketed as an industrial park.
A recently awarded GO Virginia $50,000 grant will be used to complete a water and sewer engineering study for the “Wingspread” property with a view of Mount Pony.
Close to town and currently in use as farmland, the property is situated in a prime location between the Route 3 and Route 15 interchanges with U.S. Route 29. The county has actively promoted its use as an industrial development for more than a decade.
The Central Virginia Partnership for Economic Development recently received the grant to enhance the property’s marketability, according to a release from the governor’s office.
GO Virginia (Growth & Opportunity) will cover two-thirds of the utility engineering study for the Wingspread property.
Upward Enterprises LP of North Garden in Albemarle County owns the property, according to Phil Sheridan, Culpeper County Economic Development Director. The LP is part of Wingspread Partners of Palm Beach LTD, according to online tax records.
The land is designated a Tier 4 business-ready site by Virginia Economic Development Partnership, meaning all infrastructure is in place and all permit issues have been identified.
The Wingspread site is featured as a business park on the county web site showing more than 1 million square feet of industrial space in various buildings.
Wingspread was identified for industrial development in both the 2010 and 2021 Culpeper County Comprehensive Plan future land use chapter.
“The area combines rail access, access to Route 29 and utility availability, to form an attractive area for a diverse mixture of industry and office use,” according to the comp plan. The county comp plan recommended homes on the east end of Lovers Lane “should be well-buffered from industrial development ... limited to research and development, and office use, if possible.”
Virginia Economic Development Partnership estimated the state would miss out on some 60,000 manufacturing and transportation jobs over the next decade due to a lack of good industrial sites, Sheridan said in a 2019 presentation to the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors.
To address this issue and boost development-ready sites like Wingspread, the state provided aerial photography of the property and others in the Tier 4 and 5 categories, he said.
“Consultants and companies are operating on even more shortened timelines,” Sheridan said in 2019. “If sites are not read to go, they will look elsewhere.”
The Wingspread property has access to water along Lovers Lane and a pump station for sewer on the property, he said on Tuesday.
The grant-funded engineering study will expand the potential for more water and sewer to the site in the future, Sheridan said.
The $50,000 award was part of more than $11.1 million distributed statewide in GO Virginia grants to help advance economic recovery efforts, according to a release last week from Gov. Ralph Northam.
“The targeted support that GO Virginia provides is critical to ensuring communities across our Commonwealth are well positioned to succeed in a post-pandemic economy,” Northam said in a statement.
“These projects demonstrate how regional collaboration can drive innovation and deliver positive economic results, including diversifying our workforce, supporting entrepreneurs, and upgrading our infrastructure.”
The counties of Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison and Nelson, as part of the recent round of grant funding, received nearly $150,000 total in support of Virginia Career Works-Piedmont offices in those localities.
The money will be used to address newly identified service equity gaps by providing targeted assistance to displaced workers who do not have access to a career center or high-speed internet, the governor’s release stated. It will also create face-to-face support for job seekers and increase access to training and employment opportunities.
