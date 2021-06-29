'Wingspread' site on Lovers Lane still being marketed for industrial use

The Wingspread site is featured as a business park on the county web site showing more than 1 million square feet of industrial space in various buildings.

Wingspread was identified for industrial development in both the 2010 and 2021 Culpeper County Comprehensive Plan future land use chapter.

“The area combines rail access, access to Route 29 and utility availability, to form an attractive area for a diverse mixture of industry and office use,” according to the comp plan. The county comp plan recommended homes on the east end of Lovers Lane “should be well-buffered from industrial development ... limited to research and development, and office use, if possible.”

Virginia Economic Development Partnership estimated the state would miss out on some 60,000 manufacturing and transportation jobs over the next decade due to a lack of good industrial sites, Sheridan said in a 2019 presentation to the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors.

To address this issue and boost development-ready sites like Wingspread, the state provided aerial photography of the property and others in the Tier 4 and 5 categories, he said.

“Consultants and companies are operating on even more shortened timelines,” Sheridan said in 2019. “If sites are not read to go, they will look elsewhere.”