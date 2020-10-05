With Bond film put off, Regal will close all of its theaters again - including in Culpeper

Regal is temporarily closing all of its movie theaters again, including the one in Culpeper, barely reopened for a month.

Cinema chain Cineworld, Regal Cinemas owner, announced Monday it will close all of its movie theaters in the U.S. this week after the postponement of the new James Bond film, "No Time to Die," left a void in coming attractions.

"In response to an increasingly challenging theatrical landscape and sustained key market closures, Regal will suspend all operations at all theaters at close of business on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 until further notice," Regal posted Monday afternoon.

The closures will affect all 536 U.S.-based Regal Cinemas and 127 Cineworld and Picturehouse venues in England. Some 45,000 employees are impacted.

Cineworld CEO Mooky Greidinger said in a statement it was "not a decision we made lightly," adding the company did "everything in its power to support a safe and sustainable reopening in the U.S.

"We are especially grateful for and proud of the hard work our employees put in to adapt our theatres to the new protocols and cannot underscore enough how difficult this decision was," Greidinger added.