Wonder of baby animals on Culpeper farm charms children

The idea took off “beyond my wildest dreams,” Boyer said. He has had a steady stream of visitors to the farm throughout the spring and summer. A goat-yoga session in the spring proved very popular.

“I have a lot of ideas,” he said. “I’d like to do farm tours, and teach people about having a relationship with nature—sunlight, fresh air, pigs, cows. I used to provide eggs to schools in D.C.; these city kids had no idea their breakfast egg came from a chicken. It was incredible to have these kids see eggs actually hatch, and a baby animal come out that would grow into a chicken and lay more eggs.”

Boyer said he doesn’t sell any of his animals for meat.

“Most of my animals become family pets, or additions to other farms,” he said.

Boyer recently gave 10 baby ducks to a neighboring farm that wanted to expand their offerings, for example. He breeds many of the animals and makes some money that way, though he said farming is very expensive.

“The money people pay to see the animals goes into veterinary care and feed and hay, that kind of thing,” he said. “I pay a lot every month for feed.”

Growing up in central Pennsylvania, Boyer said he was heavily involved in 4-H and rode horses in rodeo competitions.

“People have all sorts of hobbies, things they invest in, like cars or collecting things,” Boyer said. “For me, I get a lot of comfort and enjoyment out of not only having all these animals and learning from them, but sharing with others that don’t have the ability to have those experiences day to day.”

