Wonder of baby animals on Culpeper farm charms children

Baby goats crowded around 9-year-old Gait Jenkins and his 11-year-old cousin, Taylor Cook, nudging their way over and under every obstacle as they silently sought to be the center of attention.
“This is crazy, they all want me!” Gait said with delight, trying to snuggle them all at once.
His aunt, Kelly Cook, brought the boy to Charming Hill Farm in Culpeper County on a recent Saturday after noting the opportunity to cuddle with goats the farm advertised on social media. The Fredericksburg mom had been looking for activities to do while Gait was visiting her family for the summer from North Carolina.
“A friend of mine had been here and recommended it,” Cook said of the farm in Brandy Station. “We can’t believe what a great experience it turned out to be.”
Paying $10 each for the privilege of snuggling with the furry creatures, the three were surprised to find many other kinds of baby animals on the farm available for petting, too.
Fluffy, black-footed sheep skittered away as they approached. A young dairy cow grazed while the children stroked its fur. Puffs of yellow ducklings filled a small enclosure along with two young tortoises, unbothered by the feathery hubbub. The children fed cheese puffs to Juliet and petted Kevin Bacon—both baby pigs.
“I’ve always loved animals and I’ve cared for them all my life,” said Matt Boyer, owner of Charming Hill. “I find them a source of peace for me, and love to share that with others.”
Boyer moved to Culpeper from Fredericksburg in August 2020, purchasing what had been a specialty agriculture venture called Platinum Alpacas that closed some time ago.
“I had been living in a housing development in Fredericksburg and had goats and peacocks and other animals there—I think some of my neighbors there were glad to see me go,” Boyer said.
For his full-time job, the Culpeper farmer works remotely for The Arc, a national nonprofit in Washington, D.C., that protects the rights of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
“There are people who come here and use their visit as a type of therapy,” Boyer said. “I love seeing the joy on people’s faces that my animals bring them.”
Boyer said he stumbled, purely by accident, on the “goat cuddle” as a business idea.
“I had about 20 baby goats born in the spring and I wanted them to socialize before selling them, so I invited some friends to come and hang out with them,” he said. “They loved it and kept saying, ‘I would pay to do this!’—so I thought I would give it a try.”
The idea took off “beyond my wildest dreams,” Boyer said. He has had a steady stream of visitors to the farm throughout the spring and summer. A goat-yoga session in the spring proved very popular.
“I have a lot of ideas,” he said. “I’d like to do farm tours, and teach people about having a relationship with nature—sunlight, fresh air, pigs, cows. I used to provide eggs to schools in D.C.; these city kids had no idea their breakfast egg came from a chicken. It was incredible to have these kids see eggs actually hatch, and a baby animal come out that would grow into a chicken and lay more eggs.”
Boyer said he doesn’t sell any of his animals for meat.
“Most of my animals become family pets, or additions to other farms,” he said.
Boyer recently gave 10 baby ducks to a neighboring farm that wanted to expand their offerings, for example. He breeds many of the animals and makes some money that way, though he said farming is very expensive.
“The money people pay to see the animals goes into veterinary care and feed and hay, that kind of thing,” he said. “I pay a lot every month for feed.”
Growing up in central Pennsylvania, Boyer said he was heavily involved in 4-H and rode horses in rodeo competitions.
“People have all sorts of hobbies, things they invest in, like cars or collecting things,” Boyer said. “For me, I get a lot of comfort and enjoyment out of not only having all these animals and learning from them, but sharing with others that don’t have the ability to have those experiences day to day.”
