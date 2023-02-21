A Peruvian-born architect with a penchant for making outstanding empanadas will share her culinary tradition in a cooking class next Friday at Culpeper Cheese Company, 306 S. Main St.

Pamela Won, of Culpeper, operates a design and drafting firm, PamPrints, but she also has designs on delicious food, rooted in her childhood and the love surrounding food and its preparation.

At the start of the 21st century, Won built a successful sushi business in Peru before deciding to leave her home for a project manager position in the D.C. region for government, commercial and institutional projects, according to a business release from Culpeper Cheese Co. owner Jeffery Mitchell, a design client of Won’s.

Won’s sushi business in Peru, ObentoYA!, transitioned to another owner, and she shifted her international fare focus while settling into a new home and career in a new country. “PamEmpandas” were born.

“Living far away from my family, cooking brings me closer to them and my Peruvian roots,” Won said. “I began making and mastering “PamEmpanadas.”

She has never taught cooking classes before, is not a chef and has never been to culinary school, the local architect said.

“I just enjoy cooking and connecting with my roots,” Won said in an email Tuesday. “My mom was a great cook. She loved cooking, it was her little laboratory, where she would let her imagination and love for her family nurture us.”

Won’s father was also present in the family kitchen.

“Sundays were a whole family experience, Dad was in charge, from going to the Asian farmer’s market to cooking the most elaborate dishes to share with family and friends,” said Won.

Those early lessons in food, love and cooking were seemingly lost on Won, however, a self-described picky eater who was never hungry and often tried to sneak out to watch TV when asked to help in the kitchen, the release stated.

That changed when Won was looking for additional income to supplement her architecture career while living on her own in Peru. She took up sushi making.

“I mastered homemade sushi recipes and opened a sushi business in Peru,” said Won. “The sushi business grew to the point where major market chains were asking me to supply them.”

From nori-filled circles of rice, seafood and avocado Won is now perfecting pastries made of dough filled with meats, spices, and veggies—empanadas, PamEmpanadas, to be exact.

“I realized PamEmpanadas had something else in them than just flour and ground beef, they had a growing love for the Culpeper Community,” said Won.

Culpeper is reciprocating the love.

“Pam’s Empanada’s are famous,” said Clarissa Mae Fleming, of Culpeper Business Women, in the release. “She is able to mix the spices in a way that brings out the flavor while not being too intense for the average person.

“Due to the universal appeal, PamEmpanadas have become a staple at our Culpeper Business Women’s Annual Fundraiser,” Fleming said.

This past holiday season, Won’s donated PamEmpanadas baskets helped foster a record fundraising event for the group of local businesswomen helping the community.

“As I got involved with the Culpeper community, I met some of the most amazing people,” Won said.

People from Culpeper Business Women, Girls on the Run, Services to Abused Families SAFE, Mom2Mom and the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce, she said.

“All of them with one common goal—support Culpeper community. I’d never seen or experienced anything like that, so I got involved too,” said Won.

An opportunity came up to share the kitchen at Culpeper Cheese Company, celebrating its first anniversary in its new spot across from the State Theatre.

Won quickly lined up the classes to teach how PamEmpanadas are made.

“It is my honor now to share the recipe with you and everyone else who might just have a craving for them,” she said.

Won said when she first moved to this country she promised herself she would cook the same way as at home, but with average ingredients found at the grocery store, origin for most of her empanada ingredients.

Won buys her beef, chicken and eggs from The Ole Country Store on Route 29. During summer, she loves going to the Downtown Culpeper Farmers Market and buying fresh local produce.

Mitchell met Won through the Culpeper Chamber while looking for a draftsperson to create plans for future developments at Culpeper Cheese Co. They got to talking and he learned about her sushi background, and the empanadas. With the pocketed deliciousness popping up at area special events, Mitchell suggested a class, and she agreed.

They did a recent test session at Culpeper Cheese Co. in preparation for the first official PanEmpandas Cooking Class happening at 6 p.m. March 3.

The pre-class was fun, said Won in an email Tuesday.

“I think we all enjoyed it and felt very much like a group of best friends cooking together something yummy,” she said.

Won said she really could not bring herself to make a profit sharing a recipe born out of love, so the plan is to donate part of class fee proceeds to Girls On the Run Piedmont.

The local youth nonprofit in the schools offers evidence-based programs, including physical activities and an annual 5K, that inspire girls to build confidence, kindness and decision making skills. Won is a board member with Girls on the Run Piedmont.

“This year is particularly important to us because we are celebrating our 10th year anniversary. I am hoping the donation will benefit more girls that would like to participate in the program but might have some financial limitations.”

She said she hopes people come out of her class feeling like cooking is fun and not so difficult.

“Time spent cooking for our loved ones and ourselves is time well spent. I hope people get inspired to get in the kitchen and cook meals that will nurture their families and themselves,” Won said.

If anyone wants to start a business making PamEmpanadas, the local architect said she would be honored if her recipe is put to good use.

Size is limited to 12 pupils for next week’s class. Another class will be offered at the same time on March 10, and it’s already sold out.

Participants will taste, make and take home special made-with-love empanadas. Sign up under Specials at toasttab.com/culpeper-cheese-company-306-south-main-street/v3