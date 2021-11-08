Working dog lovers unite to protect Culpeper Division police K9s

“It gives us more security…for my dog, it’s nice having that immediate, quick back-up,” Gremillion said.

Trooper Ward recently got his Dutch Shepherd K9 imported from Poland. The dog is one of the first not trained to detect marijuana as an illegal drug, since legalization last summer.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sig has been wearing the K9 vest for about a month for when on the job detecting heroin, ecstasy, cocaine and methamphetamine, the narcotics to which it was trained to alert.

“It feels good to have,” said Todd. “It’s a great thing for us—just the people that care.”

At work, the K9s are rewarded with toys and a round of play with their handlers for finding drugs or otherwise doing their jobs.

Todd demonstrated this during a drug search demonstration using “pseudo,” a simulated substance that mimics the smell of real narcotics. Sig located the substance within seconds, promptly sitting down on the pavement followed by a burst of play.

Sitting is the final response to drug detection, said Todd, prefaced with some sort of an “alert” by the K9, a change in behavior such as how they breath or open and close their mouth.