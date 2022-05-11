Worm poop is black gold, folks learn at Carver symposium

It was Charles Darwin, in his 1881 instant best-seller, who first brought to light that earthworms have so much poo-tential.

“The Formation of Vegetable Mould Through the Action of Worms, with Observations on their Habits” (often shortened to just “Worms”) was Darwin’s end-all-be-all manuscript for conquering the worm.

But on Saturday at Culpeper’s George Washington Carver Center, it was the end-all part of the creepy-crawly creature that caused quite the stink at a vermicompost symposium.

Turns out, earthworms—specifically their doo-doo—do wonders for your garden.

Now, that’s a pile of … extremely valuable, informative, useful knowledge—just what any green, soon-to-be-brown, thumb needs!

Anita Roberson, of Botanical Bites & Provisions, LLC—one of two sponsors of the day—opened her presentation entitled “The Basics of Vermicomposting” to the packed class of 25 attendees with a joke:

“What do earthworms use to leave messages?” Anita began. “Compost-it notes!”

Tone set, Anita and her co-teacher, Culpeper farmer Don Haight, Jr., used the 90-minute class to explain the primary environmental benefit for using earthworms: the little critters eat our waste products, digest them, and eventually produce an end-product Haight called … castings—dark, rich nutrients that work like steroids for your garden.

Circle of life.

“We are not soil scientists,” Anita offered. “We are farmers. But we know enough about vermicomposting to be dangerous.”

Anita said that the average person produces about five pounds of trash daily and noted that 60 percent of that waste could be food for the earthworm.

“It’s gaining popularity,” Anita said of vermicomposting. “It’s simple, easy, very efficient. It’s earth friendly. You’re showing stewardship! And, the best thing, we get all that rich compost—for free!”

Sheila G. Jackson, representing the other co-sponsor of the day—the Minority & Veteran Farmers of the Piedmont—said she is appreciative of the kinds of programs offered at Carver.

“There’s a lot of things going on, water stations out back, work by Master Gardeners, and our youth are getting involved,” said Jackson, who was recently named Virginia’s small-farm volunteer of the year.

“I like what we are doing with the programs,” she said. “Last year we grew peanuts, this year sweet potatoes and cotton. We’re offering healthy choices and giving back to the community. There’s lots of moving pieces!” The Culpeper resident beamed with pride.

Haight provided the moving pieces for starting a home-version compost bin, giving examples of various-sized containers and recommended materials for bedding for the Red Wiggler, the species of earthworm taking the Carver spotlight.

“Shredded newspaper works great, like the Star-Exponent,” Haight said, looking for a reaction from a local scribe. “But make sure you read it first!”

Haight also gave examples of the earthworm diet, which basically is anything you’d throw away—coffee grounds, tea bags, eggshells, banana peels, shredded cardboard, even grass clippings.

“The earthworm eats its own weight every day,” added Anita.

But not dirt.

“People, for some reason, think the earthworm eats dirt,” said Haight, who also provided information on recommended temperatures for bin maintenance, and how to maximize earthworm poo-tential.

“They have to move,” explained Haight, “from one end of the bin to the other. Keep the worm at one end and their food at the other and make them migrate,” suggesting that watermelon be used to motivate worms impersonating slugs.

“The worst thing you can do,” Haight further offered, “is to overfeed your worms. If it smells, you’re overfeeding. It should never smell. Start slow and gradually ramp up.”

Anita said it takes about two weeks for an earthworm to breakdown a bin-full and, depending on the number of worms and size of the bin, between two and half and six months to see the result of their movements—sifted out clumps of the castings, black gold for gardeners and farmers.

Each attendee received a red plastic bucket of 200 earthworms to kickstart their own compost bins at home. Before taking their buckets of invertebrates to new homes, there was one more joke, delivered by Anita’s husband, Tom.

“How can you tell which end of an earthworm is which?” Tom asked. “Tickle it in the middle and see which end laughs.”

Bet that wasn’t in Darwin’s book.

Davy Meister, a retired schoolteacher and coach with a background in print journalism, is a freelance writer who lives in Culpeper. Reach him at meisterdavy@yahoo.com.