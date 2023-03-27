When planters in Caroline County wanted a place to worship in the mid-1830s, they came together to build Grace Episcopal Church, a brick structure with a gabled roof and floors of heart pine.

Almost two centuries later, the rectangular-shaped building on State Route 2 in Woodford, where Gen. Stonewall Jackson worshipped during the Civil War, had deteriorated and was in terrible condition. Services hadn’t been held since 1941 and the underpinnings of those beautiful floors had become the feasting grounds of termites and destructive beetles.

But once more, neighbors came to the rescue, primarily led by the power couple of Champe and Ranny Corbin. He’s a direct descendant of the family that’s been in the Corbin area for more than 400 years and for which the community is named. Her love of history, matched by her ability to get things done, led to the church being added to the state and national register of landmarks in 2019.

With those designations in hand, the Corbins launched another effort to raise money to restore the building so dear to them. On Sunday, they celebrated the results with about 60 people who came from near and far, and shared a mutual history.

“Raise your hand if you are descended from any of those five property owners,” Ranny Corbin said, as she looked out at the audience, sitting in pristinely painted white pews.

Most of the people in the crowd did so.

“All of you who are here today responded so generously,” she said. “We’re very grateful that you’re still interested in the church.”

The Corbins raised $111,000 for restoration work, through 30 private gifts, ranging from $25 to $30,000; four grants; and two in-kind contributions, she said.

Donors weren’t the only ones whose ancestors had helped clear a space in the copse of trees for the oldest Episcopal church in Caroline. The contractor, Jay Holloway of Habalis Construction, is related to four of the five original families.

He also majored in historic preservation at the University of Mary Washington, where Ranny Corbin had worked as an assistant vice president and the clerk for the Board of Visitors.

Holloway described the processes involved, including fixing the roof, damaged by a fallen maple tree, and replacing the floor system. While termites had helped themselves to the floor joists of red oak, they hadn’t destroyed too much of the heart pine, he said.

He called one of his suppliers, who happened to have extra pieces of the same material, in the exact width and thickness.

“That was very fortuitous,” Holloway said.

The Corbins and Holloway stood in the front of the church where the handiwork from the Pierson family, one of the original families, still stood. One relative had carved the altar from a walnut tree from the family’s property, Chestnut Valley, and another had played the pump organ for 20 years. Another Pierson brother, who had visited from England for three years, painted “The Ascension of Christ,” which still hangs in the church.

“It is actually on a transparent piece of cloth, hung between two pieces of glass, and nobody has touched it in 150 years,” Ranny Corbin said. “I’m sure it’s dirty, but we’re scared to death to do anything to clean it. it is just absolutely amazing.”

Jane Pierson Benner, a descendant of one of the founding couples, Victor and Jennie Pierson, lives in Pennsylvania and attended Sunday’s celebration. She has some of “Uncle Arthur’s” paintings in her home and grew up at nearby Slaughter Pen Farm, hearing about history from her grandmother.

“I remember coming down here and putting holly on the graves,” she said.

The church closed in 1941 when the federal government took about 76,000 acres of local property to build Fort A.P. Hill. But the Pierson family was able to open the building in 1957 for a family reunion, and Benner, who was 12 then, was tasked with dusting the pews.

The Corbins praised Benner for her gift, and she praised them for their work.

“I’m so glad something has been done to the church,” she said. “I wanted to participate for my grandmother’s sake.”

Grace Episcopal Church is owned by the Episcopalian Diocese and is one of dozens of older churches and chapels across Virginia in various states of disrepair, said Gary Stanton, a retired faculty member from UMW’s Historic Preservation Department.

Efforts to restore such old facilities have to be done on a local level with community members taking the lead, Stanton said.

“It’s most successful when you get someone like Champe, who’s there through thick and thin,” Stanton said.

“I have family buried there, a grandfather, aunts and uncles,” said Champe Corbin, adding that he started cutting the grass in 1968.

Ranny Corbin said there have been discussions with the diocese about possible uses of the building. She thinks it would be a lovely place for weddings, especially since electricity was added during the recent work. There aren’t any bathroom facilities, though, so users would have to arrange for portable toilets.

Garden clubs and Civil War groups have expressed interest over the years in visiting the church because of its historical significance. Wounded Confederate soldiers were treated there during the war, and some signed their names and dates in pencil in a back storage room. Confederate Gen. Robert Rodes also used the church as a headquarters.

Ranny Corbin had to turn down previous requests for tour groups because the building was in such bad shape, she feared someone would fall through the floor. That’s not the case anymore, and she’s hoping to share the church’s beauty with others — and to establish an operating budget because the Corbins have monthly electrical bills to pay for the church.

Plus, more repairs probably will be needed, including an effort to save the soldier signatures that remain. Many of them have disappeared over time.

“We still have the original collection plate up here if anybody would like to make yet another gift,” Ranny Corbin said.