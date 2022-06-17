Tags
26-year-old Sierra Kaitlyn Beaver Payne was last by her mom June 6 pulling out of a driveway on Mill Swamp Rd. in Smithfield in her 2019 silver lifted Dodge Ram truck.
This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.
Brandy Station landowner David Martin, president of AttoTek, seeks to rezone 88 acres of 350-acre tract for speculative technology campus.
Report: Maura Maige, 40, charged with with felony eluding and destruction of property, driving under the influence of drugs, and more after crossing yard near Legion hall on 229.
A 2010 Harley-Davidson was traveling east when it failed to maneuver a curve, ran off the right side of the road, and struck a guardrail.
The driver of a white Ford Mustang swerved off the roadway and struck the guardrail on the right shoulder, police said.
On the Battle of Brandy Station’s 159th anniversary, Culpeper Battlefield Tours LLC hosts visitors for talks at the battlefield's Fleetwood Hill and Cunningham Farm and a cavalry demonstration near St. James Church.
Police said in a statement that the Chesterfield County man posted on Craigslist claiming to be a “mobile inspector.”
The state board has named Sharon Morrissey, the vice chancellor, as the interim leader.
Culpeper-area residents got up close with the entire field of Republican candidates in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District contest on Saturd…
