Madison County principal explains decision to forfeit next football game due to incidents at William Monroe
Madison Principal Betty-Jo Wynham explains the school's decision to forfeit this Friday's football game following several incidents that were brought to light on social media following last Friday’s win at William Monroe.
The Madison County football team was jubilant after defeating rival William Monroe 26-24 last Friday night for its first victory in nearly two years.
After graduating from Culpeper County High School and University of Mary Washington, beloved coach taught at Culpeper County High School, Coffeewood Correctional Center and Caroline High School during a career that spanned more than three decades.
The pandemic's silver lining, that children were spared from severe illness, no longer appears to be true.
UPDATED: High school football: Cyclones left spinning after last-minute cancellation by Brooke Point
The Eastern View football team was halfway to Brooke Point High School for Friday night’s scheduled game with the Black-Hawks when it got the news.
The driver of the Saturn, a 17-year-old male, and the passenger, a 16-year-old female, were transported to INOVA Fairfax Hospital after two-vehicle wreck on Route 17.
Jenkins, 68, had been battling COVID-19-induced double pneumonia that ultimately led to kidney failure.
This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.
Culpeper schools' COVID quarantines decline; division to hold in-school vaccination clinics for students
Culpeper County Public Schools reported a marked downtown in COVID-19 cases last week.
In turnabout from 2020 elections, Culpeper-area Republicans urge GOP voters to turn out early this fall. Culpeper mayoral candidate Jon Russell organized campaign event on first day of early balloting in Nov. 2 general election.