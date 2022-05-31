 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CCHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Isabella Toscano

Isabella Toscano

Isabella Toscano

Culpeper County High School

Sophomore

Parents: Nicholas and Bethaney Toscano

Classes: Drivers Ed, Graphic Design, ASL, Virtual Virginia, English Honors, Chemistry, World History ll Honors, Algebra ll Advanced

Honors: A, B Honor Roll

Extracurricular: JV Volleyball, Walking Club and Girls Code Club

Community: Museum of Culpeper History volunteer, Museum Craft Camp and Dino Walk

Hobbies: JV Volleyball, photography, piano and paranormal investigation

Ambitions: My dream is to be a photographer and travel the world.

