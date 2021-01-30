Celebrate Lunar New Year with Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

The folks at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts invite all families to join them in celebrating the Lunar New Year with their Virtual Family Day ChinaFest. The festivities, which include an array of performances, presentations and demonstrations, will début on Feb. 6 in a free virtual event beginning at 10 a.m.
After registering on the museum’s website, families will receive a note of confirmation that includes a link to the event and a supply list for the four ChinaFest art activities. The museum is also offering free “art bags,” while supplies last, that include all the materials needed for the art activities; families can pick up them from Jan. 29 until the date of the event.
“We have designed the art activities with simple household materials, such as glue sticks, paper and recycled containers, for families who may not be able to come to the museum to pick up an art bag,” said Youth & Family Programs & Events Coordinator Natalie Feister, who is coordinating the ChinaFest. The link to ChinaFest videos will also be available online until Feb. 28, allowing families to watch the performances and try their hand at the art activities as their schedules allow.
Each of the art activities is linked to an element of the Chinese culture and traditions. 2021 is the Year of the Ox in the lunar calendar, so children will have an opportunity to create their own ox ornament, using a template to cut and fold the form. They will also learn about the traditional skill of knotting and will learn to create their own decorative knotted accessories to adorn their ornament.
In another art activity, participants will create a red envelope—the typical vehicle for monetary gifts for special occasions such as birthdays, weddings and graduations—on which they can copy Chinese characters that convey messages of good luck and happiness.
In addition, museum staff will lead a session creating a fan, using construction paper, making accordion-folds and attaching popsicle sticks to provide stability.
“In the Chinese culture, there is a long history of fans, and there are different types of fans made from a variety of materials, which were used in dances and special ceremonies as well as for cooling,” said Feister.
The performances offered throughout the VMFA’s ChinaFest celebration are made possible through collaboration with various community organizations in the area. The accomplished young performers of Yu Dance Arts, a Richmond-based dance troupe, will offer performances highlighting themes related to the culture and traditions of China.
Demonstrations will also include students of a local kung fu studio and a lantern presentation by the 1708 Gallery, harkening to the lantern festival that is the climax of the celebration of the Lunar New Year. The session will include step-by-step instructions for viewers to create their own lanterns from recycled materials.
Another fascinating highlight of the virtual Lunar New Year celebration will be a video of VCU students in a lion dance, which is performed to bring prosperity and good luck for the coming year, and is accentuated by a two-person lion costume, beating drums, clashing symbols and resounding gongs.
Demonstrations will also include the arts of calligraphy and cooking, and there will also be a virtual tour of the Asian Valley Garden at the Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden.
“We develop our Family Day activities so that they are accessible for young audiences, but also so that everyone will find something to connect to and engage with,” said Feister. “We encourage guests of all ages to learn and celebrate different cultures through a variety of venues that are related to our galleries, and we are pleased to offer three Family Days each year that are community-centered, collaborative, educational events.”
The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts’ February offerings will also include the Virtual African American Read-In for Families, which will be accessible throughout the month. In addition, the museum features a bevy of ongoing online and on-site classes and at-home educational and cultural activities for families.
Freelance journalist Collette Caprara contributes to The Free Lance-Star