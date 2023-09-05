The 24th Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival starts this week, running daily, Sept. 7-17, at various venues around the city.

The annual extravaganza showcases international musicians in performances of music composed for ensembles smaller than an orchestra, according to a release.

Highlights include full-length concerts at Old Cabell Hall at the University of Virginia and The Paramount Theater, and two free community concerts at The Paramount and Christ Episcopal Church, sponsored by the Bama Works Fund of Dave Matthews Band at the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation.

An evening at King Family Vineyards in Crozet has already sold out, while a Violin Extravaganza at the Second Street Gallery will feature two prize-winning violinists, Stella Chen and Simone Porter.

The Grand Finale concert by the Virginia Symphony Orchestra, featuring festival soloists, will take place at 3 p.m., Sept. 17, at The Paramount Theater on the Downtown Mall.

The Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival has established itself as one of the premier classical music events in the region, according to the release.

Festival founders and artistic directors, violinist Timothy Summers and cellist Raphael Bell, are Charlottesville natives and Juilliard graduates.

They currently reside in Berlin, Germany, and Antwerp, Belgium, respectively, and play in major European orchestras.

Since 2000, they have invited their friends and colleagues from the U.S., Canada and abroad to come together in Charlottesville for several weeks in September for intensive rehearsals and performances.

Unlike their regular work in orchestras and established groups performing the same pieces on tour, the festival offers the excitement of compressed rehearsal time and playing with new partners, the release stated.

“From Baroque favorites to works by modern and living composers, there should be something for everyone. We look forward to experiencing the joy of making and sharing music with all those who attend our concerts,” said Bell.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit cvillechambermusic.org.