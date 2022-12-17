Tags
Brianna Cole Knicely, of Gordonsville, arrested early Sunday in Town of Orange, has pending charges of manslaughter and failure to appear for hearing in 2021 fatal shooting of James Manning.
Around 3 a.m. on Dec. 11, Culpeper County E-911 Center received a 911 call from a woman hiding the in the 100-block of James Madison Highway.
Cow that got away enters automatic doors at Orange Family Physicians, wrangled by cowboys called to find it.
Police described the suspect as a Hispanic male wearing a light gray tank top, jean shorts and black slip-on sandals.
After closing on the property, the Olmsteads learned well repairs had not been made and that the water was contaminated with coliform bacteria.
School buses, commuters encountered icy roads earlier Friday with school running on time, but delayed two hours Thursday.
Still wearing a hospital gown with pants and a coat over it, Brandi Sturdivant returned to the blackened shell of her home where three of her children died in a fire.
Stephen "tWitch" Boss, the amiable DJ for "Ellen DeGeneres Show" and dancer who rose to fame on "So You Think You Can Dance," has died.
Traffic engineers pitch a mini roundabout for frequented school crossing near CCHS, CMS, crossing guards, or a traffic light that flashes for pedestrians.
Daiquan L. Thompson, 24, and Octavia Richards, 45, charged following Dec. 2 execution of search warrant on Wine Street.
