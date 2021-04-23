 Skip to main content
Coco

Coco

Coco

This sweet girl was surrendered after her family was moving and couldn’t take her. She is about 4 years old... View on PetFinder

Sheriff: Deputy fatally shot Black man while serving warrant
Sheriff: Deputy fatally shot Black man while serving warrant

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina deputy shot and killed a Black man while serving a search warrant Wednesday, authorities said, spurring an outcry from community members who demanded law enforcement accountability and the immediate release of body camera footage.

