A man who allegedly romanced at least eight women in three states that he met through dating websites out of $267,361 has been charged with mail fraud.
Colonial Pipeline hack be damned, the Red Knights—nearly 300 of them—are coming to Culpeper this weekend.
In an aggressive speech that marked the beginning of his general election campaign for governor, GOP nominee Glenn Youngkin said in Richmond on Tuesday that Democrats have driven Virginia “into the ditch” and “so far left it’s fallen off the map.”
Virginia State Police: Adam H. Simpson struck back of Warrenton PD vehicle, which hit Rappahannock Jail vehicle, both of which were stopped at red light on Route 17.
Culpeper County School Board Chairman Marshall Keene announced he will not seek re-election to a second four-year term, the Culpeper Times rep…
The pride was almost palpable Tuesday night as the Culpeper County School Board honored the best of the system’s educators and support workers…
Three-story building on half-acre in the heart of downtown Culpeper houses 25 apartments upstairs and nine shops downstairs, including Beer Hound Brewery, 18 Grams Coffee Lab and Wine & Design
Drivers in Culpeper crowded to gas stations Tuesday as effects of the Colonial Pipeline shutdown began to be felt.
The families of more than 65 million children will start receiving enhanced child tax credit monthly payments of up to $300 on July 15, the Biden administration announced Monday.
Virginia is officially removing the mask mandate for people who are fully vaccinated following federal guidance released Thursday afternoon. Gov. Ralph Northam also plans to end all COVID-19 gathering and capacity limits in two weeks on May 28.