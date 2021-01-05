COLUMN: There's a time for everything, and this is the time to say goodbye

Walking into the newspaper office was exciting. My degrees were in English and government, not journalism, and although I’d been a news junkie my whole life, I’d never been part of a news staff. Those first couple of months were filled with new procedures, new ideas, and a bunch of little red markings on proof sheets reminding me how long it had been since someone had checked my grammar and punctuation.

Everyone was kind as I learned. In August, when I penned a piece about my daughter going off to college, my boss, Paul Akers, discovered I could write. And so began this column.

Not long after, I walked into the newsroom one morning and saw everyone clustered around the TV on the wall. “A plane flew into the World Trade Center,” someone told me. I assumed it was a light plane whose pilot had gone off course. Seconds later, it was clear that was not the case at all. We stood dumbfounded as 9/11 unfolded before our eyes.

That day I saw a newspaper at its finest, scrambling for stories, tearing apart and rebuilding pages, working to find the local connections, personalizing the events of the day for our readers, honoring the victims and the first responders. It was a hard time, an emotional time, but the reporters and editors worked diligently and produced worthwhile reading day after day.