COMMENTARY: Happy with my life, desirous of no other's

On March 3, exactly two months to the day after being named opinion page editor, I received a reader’s note in response to a piece about being happy with one’s life: “I am 88 and with some health problems,” the writer said, “but overall I am not only happy with my life, I wouldn’t ‘trade’ with anyone!”

Over the next two-and-a-half months, that writer—Alfred M. King—became not only an indispensable source for me about politics in the region, but a friend. We shared a great deal in common.

We both love a good single-malt Scotch. On one occasion, Alfred opened his home to me and a few of my friends for a tasting of some of the finest Scotches and whiskeys made abroad and in the U.S. We were looking forward to doing it again this summer.

We both are proud of our respective alma maters: Harvard for Alfred; the University of Chicago for me. He liked to remind me that he once saw a T-shirt that said: “Harvard: The University of Chicago of the East.” “Harvard,” he’d continue with a smile, “had to compare itself to no one.”

We both enjoy the intellectual life. Over lunches, we would discuss politics and personalities, before diving into the more interesting stuff. The latest books. My interest in medieval history. His passion for the classics. Our mutual love of earnest debate. And our mutual worries about growing anti-intellectualism in America.

We shared something else in common, too. An abiding concern over the erosion of civility in the public square.

Anyone familiar with King’s political activities in Spotsylvania, and familiar with my work at The Free Lance–Star, will not be surprised to learn that on a policy level we had our disagreements. Those differences, however, never became personal. That in our body politic differences have routinely become personal gave King great concern.

“It seem[s] like in local politics,” he wrote me on April 21, “the smaller the debate the more personal it gets.”

Avoiding the personal, and civilly debating current issues, is what King said overtly and covertly to everyone in our readership area throughout his many years writing for The Free Lance–Star as a book reviewer, letter writer, and occasional columnist.

He guided local book lovers through some 70 titles over the past six years alone. The range of his reading was nothing if not remarkable. Books about sports, medieval history, Greek and Roman history, geologic history, space travel, cookbooks, and thrillers are just a few of the titles he reviewed.

In letters, he celebrated the back-and-forth exchange on the opinion page. Writing in October 2001 of a writer he disagreed with, King said: “While I totally disagree with virtually every point [the writer] makes, the fact is that The Free Lance–Star has a right, if not an obligation, to publish unpopular views. I applaud you.”

And his commentaries were similarly diverse and respectful. From tax questions to outer connectors, King took thoughtful, and sometimes unpopular, stands. His last piece appeared just recently, on April 29. The topic? How to deal with the car-buying process. That piece was quintessentially King. Informed, thoughtful, well-argued, and practical.

On May 20, I received a note informing me that Alfred M. King had passed away.

Upon hearing this, I returned to that initial March 3 email. It wasn’t King’s happiness with his life that struck me that morning, but this statement: “[Y]our editorials are excellent,” he began. “I won’t say you are ‘better’ than any of your predecessors, all of whom I met, but you are certainly carrying on the tradition of excellence.”

Encourage and challenge. Celebrate what is working, but don’t let people grow comfortable.

That’s what Alfred King did.

His final email to me was on May 11. I was asking for him to confirm some information and a quote that I was using in an editorial for the following day.

“Now I see why you are an editor and I am not,” he wrote. “Go ahead as is.”

We will go ahead, Alfred, but it simply won’t be the same without you.

Martin Davis is editor of The Free Lance–Star’s opinion page. Reach him at mdavis@freelancestar.com