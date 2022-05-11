COMMENTARY: Johnny Johnson reveals what our fears could have cost us

IN THE not-too-distant past, many parents in Virginia were scared to let their children fall under the spell of a teacher like Johnny P. Johnson.

One can imagine any number of reasons. His skin color, certainly. As a Black man, Johnson wasn’t allowed for a portion of his life to share drinking fountains or bus seats with whites.

That all seemed a distant memory Thursday night when, at the Fredericksburg Visitor Center, a reception in Johnson’s honor was held. Just a few of his paintings, on loan from local collectors, adorned the walls.

To those who have never seen his work, there is a liveliness and complexity that make the canvas itself vibrate with life, as if the subjects are pulling themselves from the material on which they were born and affixed in order to speak with the person watching.

The bright, blocky colors of these works draw you in to engage the subject. But the subject itself becomes more elusive the closer one moves in and stares.

We are forced to again move back, to examine the whole, and be still while the moment and the emotion captured on canvas brings us in touch with the deepest parts of our being.

A shoreline, caught between summer and fall. A saxophone player, whose appearance and features are perfectly enmeshed with the sounds he produces. And dancers, whose movements color the air, and who then ripple through the world they have created.

Those are the successes that council members like Matt Kelly and Ambassador Pamela Bridgewater touched on as they celebrated Johnson’s life and works, while family, longtime admirers, and those who before Thursday had never met or even knew about Johnson—and I was one of those—joined in this fête.

It’s impossible not to be moved by what he has created.

As stunning as his art, however, is what Johnson said about being a teacher.

“I always have felt good about students,” he said, “because ... it’s good for them to see somebody who cares about them as an individual, and not how much their family’s income [is], or what a great athlete they are. Not [for] that, but just for the quality of that person that I respect.”

Listening, I found it difficult to conceive why people 50 years ago feared Johnson so.

I find it more difficult still that 50 years on, I am writing about very similar types of fears.

Today’s fears are still about race, but they are increasingly focused on other ideas and realities that are as uncomfortable to some today as Johnson was to people half a century ago.

Today’s fears are centered around sexual identity and gender. And they’re leading communities to erect new barriers that, not coincidentally, affect teachers. Barriers that would force teachers to prevent people who are gay from expressing their identity, and “outing” them if they do. Force teachers to dismiss or outright ban books whose artwork and words dare prick the consciousness of growing young minds.

When we allow these fears to win, as too many school boards and legislators are trying to do, we lose far more than we gain.

All we really win, after all, is a false sense of security that we are now walled off from what scares us.

In exchange, we lose the Johnny Johnsons of tomorrow, by shaming them into denying themselves.

Perhaps that’s why teachers have become a favorite target. After all, they let students “see somebody who cares about them as an individual.” No judgment passed.

Good teachers truly value every student’s worth, and let them know that they are there to support and nurture them as they move into adulthood.

And when students truly feel this, they begin to soar.

We can erect barriers, but as Johnson shows, these are no match for talent.

The question is, how many do we lose before the barriers fall?

Martin Davis Jr. is editorial page editor for the Fredericksburg Free Lance-Star.