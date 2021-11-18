Constance
Meet Constance, a gorgeous white and gray, long-haired kitten (yes!) 9 months old. She came to us with her 2... View on PetFinder
When hundreds of thousands of Virginians had lost their jobs in the first summer of the pandemic, Glenn Youngkin, an executive of a private equity firm, had quit his. The wealthy businessman from Northern Virginia was following political ambitions, soon taking jabs at Democratic leaders for how he believed they bungled the COVID-19 response. As health workers and elderly residents received the ...
Kenneth Larsen, 40, boyfriend of the mother of alleged victim, also charged with abduction and domestic assault in reported incident last week.
A single-vehicle crash on Friday afternoon in Fauquier County left the driver dead, Virginia State Police announced Monday.
I will be honest and state that I am fed up with the Culpeper County treasurer’s office. First of all, I am not independently wealthy. I am a …
A beloved landmark in Brandy Station has been given new life, as passersby have noted this past week or so.
Residents of Culpeper County’s Richardsville area will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, to discuss regaining pedestrian access to the confluen…
If you’re not vaccinated, the more-contagious Delta virus is more likely to infect you, even if you’ve managed to avoid COVID thus far.
Delta-8 is gaining in popularity in the Richmond area as an alternative to marijuana, but is it safe?
On a recent Friday night at Main Line Brewery, a rock band played on stage, people were dancing and drinking, and the skunky scent of marijuana was in the air. The lead singer joked that she was going to get a contact high from the several people who were smoking identical tightly rolled cigars.
LYNCHBURG—Former Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. has fleshed out his defense to a lawsuit that Liberty filed against him in the…
An Iowa man is facing multiple charges for establishing an online relationship with a 13-year-old Stafford County girl that included him recei…