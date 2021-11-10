CORRECTION
Labor Law: A white man awarded $10 million in damages is a reminder that employers can’t discriminate in the name of diversity
- Updated
David Duvall, a white man, alleged that he was terminated to support diversity efforts when he was replaced by two women — one white and one Black. Some are describing this case as “reverse discrimination.” It isn’t. It’s just discrimination.
- Updated
What looked like a draw for control of the House of Delegates turned into an apparent Republican victory with the defeat of Del. Lashrecse Aird, D-Petersburg, who had appeared to narrowly win re-election over GOP newcomer Kim Taylor.
His name is Jonathan Zinski, and he farms hemp in Campbell County. He's giving away more than 100,000 donated seeds throughout Virginia on Nov. 13.
A train traveling at 55 miles per hour can take approximately one mile, or the length of about 18 football fields to stop.
The name of U.S. 1 is set to change on Jan. 1, and residents and businesses along U.S. 1 in the Fredericksburg area need to adjust their addre…
A 14-year-old female student at Culpeper County High School was the victim of sexual harassment, unwanted touching and being threatened with a knife in a classroom, the school division says.
- Updated
There were four injuries as a result of a collision between a Henry County school bus and a Dodge Ram pickup truck Monday afternoon.
Former Culpeper mayor loses to young challenger. Resignation and mayor's races leaves two seats open on Town Council.
This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.
More than $8,000 given for ballistics vests in grassroots effort memorializing fallen K9 Vader, organized by Beer Hound Brewery, supported by community and The Xerox Voytosh Armor Fund.