The front-page story on Feb. 11, 2022, “Pres. Biden visits Culpeper, addresses healthcare costs,” contained an error about the rate of inflation. The President came to Culpeper on the same day that news reports reflected inflation in January had grown 7.5 percent in the past 12 months, the highest annual increase since February 1982.
CORRECTION
Related to this story
Most Popular
When Diana Rigg died, producers of “All Creatures Great and Small” were faced with several options: recast the role of Mrs. Pumphreys, introduce a similar character or end the storyline.
When they learned President Joe Biden would be visiting Culpeper on Thursday, Culpeper Republicans decided what they considered an affront wou…
UPDATE: all people described by police as active participants in the fight were identified within hours of bulletin being posted.
Scott Found of Found & Sons launches $25K annuity for youth to access parks & rec center now being built at County Sports Complex.
President Joe Biden will travel to Culpeper on Thursday to call for federal action to lower the price of prescription drugs and other health-c…
A male suspect presented a threatening note to an employee then fled the area with undisclosed amount of cash, according to authorities.
A five-bedroom home on the Outer Banks has collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Park Service.
The Culpeper Animal Shelter is at 10144 James Monroe Highway (U.S. 29), south of town. Call 540/547-4477.
FAA restricts airspace to enhance security during President Biden's Thursday visit to Culpeper, Secret Service announces.
CULPEPER, Virginia—Unable to tame inflation that has worsened sharply under his watch, President Joe Biden stressed Thursday that his administ…