CORRECTION

CORRECTION

The front-page story on Feb. 11, 2022, “Pres. Biden visits Culpeper, addresses healthcare costs,” contained an error about the rate of inflation. The President came to Culpeper on the same day that news reports reflected inflation in January had grown 7.5 percent in the past 12 months, the highest annual increase since February 1982.

