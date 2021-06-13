COTTON: All Americans should appreciate and observe Juneteenth

On Saturday many Americans will celebrate “Juneteenth,” commemorating the end of slavery in America. While some may argue Juneteenth is primarily for the African-American community, there is value for every American—regardless of race, culture or background—to observe this holiday.
Juneteenth refers to June 19, when in 1865 Union General Gordon Granger issued General Order Number 3, which stated: “The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free.”
The 250,000 former slaves in Texas celebrated June 19 to honor their emancipation and to foster political engagement by African Americans. The date became a Texas state holiday in 1979.
Each July 4, Americans’ independence from Great Britain is celebrated, but there is a sector of our citizenry that cannot reasonably find cause to celebrate in it without first honoring “Freedom Day” on Juneteenth. It was not until then that the journey toward the freedom of African Americans in that independent nation would begin, a journey still being traveled. None are free if any are not.
Some may argue that not all Americans should celebrate Juneteenth because it is a holiday for a minority of the population: Why should people care? This is a familiar argument, similar to the reasoning by some politicians about making Martin Luther King Day a national holiday. They might say the loss of individual and states’ rights should be mourned instead.
We should all care because the soul of our society depends on our shared ideology of inalienable rights. A celebration of freedom for any American is a celebration of the ideals that make our country great.
Still others may claim the Civil War was not fought over slavery. However, many of those privileges the Confederacy fought for, enshrined in the original U.S. Constitution, were indeed about slavery—including the 3/5th clause, the protection of the international slave trade for 20 years and a national law that required all citizens in all states to return runaway slaves to their masters. In secession documents the perpetuation of slavery was clearly expressed as a major cause.
Finally, there are those who argue that this was long ago and that we are (or should be) in a post-racial America, and therefore, celebrating Juneteenth is now irrelevant. However, racism is not a thing of the past. It is very rampant and deep in our society, like a cancer. Sadly, we have a long way to go before post-racial becomes a reality.
Then again, being post-racial can never mean that we no longer recognize racial and ethnic differences, as we should celebrate the histories of our diverse society. Yes, humanity is one species—but we come in different representations of that species, evident in biological genetics formed over time, further manifest in differing histories and cultures.
Though we can admit to noticing differences does not mean we can’t embrace those differences and celebrate the history of our neighbor. For those of us who may not feel directly related to Juneteenth, we all are human and should celebrate the attainment of human ideals by all.
We should all care, and we should honor Juneteenth as a national holiday. As Frederick Douglass once said, “We have to do with the past only as we can make it useful to the present and the future.”
Juneteenth should remind us that we are capable of evil actions toward others, yet able to rectify them regardless of how difficult it is for some. Honoring of the day reminds us to keep learning and to keep striving toward a more perfect union of all of our great diverse peoples.
Tim Cotton, who works in Culpeper and lives in Orange, is the national political director of the Alliance Party. Reach him at tim.cotton@theallianceparty.com.