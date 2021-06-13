COTTON: All Americans should appreciate and observe Juneteenth

We should all care because the soul of our society depends on our shared ideology of inalienable rights. A celebration of freedom for any American is a celebration of the ideals that make our country great.

Still others may claim the Civil War was not fought over slavery. However, many of those privileges the Confederacy fought for, enshrined in the original U.S. Constitution, were indeed about slavery—including the 3/5th clause, the protection of the international slave trade for 20 years and a national law that required all citizens in all states to return runaway slaves to their masters. In secession documents the perpetuation of slavery was clearly expressed as a major cause.

Finally, there are those who argue that this was long ago and that we are (or should be) in a post-racial America, and therefore, celebrating Juneteenth is now irrelevant. However, racism is not a thing of the past. It is very rampant and deep in our society, like a cancer. Sadly, we have a long way to go before post-racial becomes a reality.