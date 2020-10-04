Couple embarks on venture to save wolfdogs

On Aug. 25, the couple stood before Stafford County’s Board of Zoning Appeals, where nearly 20 people spoke publicly, both in favor of and in opposition to the Groves’ proposed wolfdog facility.

About 20 residents from nearby Lake Arrowhead submitted letters to the board opposing the commercial kennel, many labeling the animals as dangerous or a nuisance. Several others raised concerns about the additional traffic such a facility might bring to the rural neighborhood.

But Pam Talley, of Two Sisters Pet Sitting in Stafford, has firsthand experience with the animals. Talley told the board that she has been a pet sitter for the Groves’ wolfdogs for the last eight years and there has never been a problem.

“These dogs have never, ever shown any aggression,” said Talley. “They haven’t ever shown anything but love.”

Talley said many of the concerns voiced by neighbors in the public hearing could be squelched if they took the time to meet the dogs.

“They’re just dogs with wonderful personalities,” said Talley. “They know how to sit, they scooch on the ground, they like to get cookies just like any other dog. They don’t have bad habits, they walk on leashes. I’ve introduced my dog to them, and they’ve been just fine.”