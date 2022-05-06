30 chickens, 3 sheep seized in Fauquier animal cruelty case

A Fauquier man faces three charges of animal cruelty based on claims he mistreated approximately 30 chickens and three sheep.

Fauquier County Sheriff’s deputies, with the Fauquier County SPCA and Dept. of Veterinarian Medicine on May 4 executed a search warrant at the residence of Oscar Benitez Santos, 43, of Sumerduck in the 5100 block of Stewart Road.

Last month, Animal Control deputies received a report of a tethering violation on a dog that belonged to Santos, as a result the dog was surrendered and turned over to the SPCA, according to a FCSO release. While speaking with Santos at his residence, deputies noticed sheep and chickens neglected. During their investigation, deputies questioned Santos about the welfare of the animals.

Upon examination it was determined the chickens were injured and the sheep un-sheared. Authorities seized the livestock.

“The team work of all the departments involved came together to save the lives of these animals,” the sheriff’s office release stated.

Santos was taken to the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center where he was held on a $2,500 secured bond. This case remains under investigation and further details will be provided when available, according the release authorized by Fauquier County Sheriff Jeremy A. Falls.