4 arrested in armed robbery in Bealeton

Four people have been arrested in connection to a reported armed robbery on Sunday, June 27 in Bealeton.
The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office reported on that date to Wolfe Court.
Police said the victim reported he was assaulted with a firearm and robbed of $1,500, an iPhone and other personal items, according to a FCSO Release.
Detectives reviewed data from a License Plate Reader near the incident leading to plates linked to a suspect in the investigation. Detectives, working with Warrenton PD, located the vehicle in the town of Warrenton.
Authorities executed a search warrant and recovered evidence in the vehicle belonging to the victim, the release stated.
As a result of the investigation, Jonathan Fields, 27, of Warrenton, was arrested and charged with armed robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and malicious wounding by mob.
Markelle Haymond, 19, of Warrenton, was charged with receiving stolen goods. Both were located on June 27 in Warrenton and taken into custody without incident.
On June 29, the FCSO, working with the U.S. Marshals Service made a third arrest in the reported armed robbery.
James O. Weaver, 21 of Catlett was arrested at his residence. He was charged with armed robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, malicious wounding by mob, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
On July 1, FCSO charged a fourth suspect in the robbery, Kiana L. Garner, 18, of Woodstock. She was arrested by the Mustang City Police Department in Mustang, Oklahoma.
FCSO detectives identified Garner’s location and contacted Oklahoma police to have her taken into custody, the release stated. She was charged with armed robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and malicious wounding by mob.
The investigation is ongoing.