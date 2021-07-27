Culpeper man in custody after shots fired in domestic dispute

A Culpeper man wanted on domestic charges was taken into custody Tuesday a few hours after the Sheriff’s Office issued an attempt-to-locate alert on social media.

Christopher Ray Stanley, 37, of Scott’s Mill Road was in a dispute with family members earlier on Tuesday when police say he threatened them with a gun and shots were reportedly. The man ran away from the residence, according to the post from Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office.

The alert advised not approaching a possibly armed Stanley. Authorities said he was wanted for assault and battery and assault and battery on family member. The man, 5’6” and 170 pounds was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with black lettering, and shorts.

A large law enforcement presence was on the west end of the county looking for Stanley, according to the CCSO post. The office announced he was in custody Tuesday afternoon.

Charges against him in the alleged incident had not yet been entered into the online court system.

According to online court records, Stanley has been charged in nearly two dozen misdemeanors in Culpeper County GDC since 2012, mostly traffic infractions like expired registration, no vehicle inspection, defective equipment, no rabies vaccine for a pit bull and unlawful hunt a wild animal.