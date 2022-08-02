Culpeper men jailed after Reva drive-by shooting

Two local men have been held on charges after a drive-by shooting Saturday afternoon near Reva.

Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded around 2:53 p.m. July 30 to the 15000 block of Oakland Road for a shooting report and found shell casings on the ground, the agency said in a statement.

Based on deputies' investigation, a vehicle description was given out for a suspect vehicle and occupants.

Tips led authorities to nearby Reva Park Market.

While responding to the market, a deputy observed the suspect vehicle on Reva Road and halted it at the Holly Hill Farm Road intersection.

Vincent Carter Jr., 25, of Boston, Virginia was identified as the driver and Duwonn Wilkins, 23, of Reva as the passenger, the Sheriff’s Office said.

During the traffic stop, two 9mm handguns were found in the vehicle.

Carter was charged with driving under the influence.

Wilkins was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear for court in Portsmouth. Arrest warrants were also obtained for Wilkins, the vehicle's passenger, for brandishing a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and reckless handling of a firearm.

Both men are being held without bond eligibility, the Sheriff's Office said.

Saturday's shots were fired along the same stretch of Shanktown Road where Roger "RaRa" Davis was shot and killed on the morning of March 6, 2018, in an unsolved homicide.

Davis, 27, was a beloved family member and former football star at Culpeper County High School. The young man had just finished work on the night shift and was visiting an aunt when he was gunned down.

In 2019, the Sheriff's Office offered a $10,000 reward for information in that crime.