top story

Culpeper PD seeking to ID two for using counterfeit money at Walgreen's

Culpeper Police are seeking to identify two men suspected of recently passing counterfeit money at the Walgreen’s on Montanus Drive.

The incidents took place at 8:45 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20 and at 6:45 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 21. It is unknown at this time if the suspects or incidents are connected, police said in a release.

Have information that may assist in identifying the individuals? Contact Det. C. Pittman at 540/727-3430 ext. 5508, 540/727-7900 or anonymously through CrimeSolvers at 540/727-0300.

