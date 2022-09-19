Culpeper schools locked down following unconfirmed active shooter call

Culpeper County Public Schools were put on lockdown Monday afternoon for about two hours following an unsubstantiated call of an active shooter at Eastern View High School.

Other schools in Virginia reported similar incidents.

There were no injuries at Eastern View or any other Culpeper school. No weapons and no active shooter were located, according to spokesman Lt. Les Tyler.

The call of the active shooter came into Culpeper County dispatch at 1:34 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, Tyler said.

The lockdown remained in effect until just before 3:30 p.m. when Eastern View students were released to parents from the sports complex on the campus along U.S. Route 29.

Other hoax calls warning of active shooters were also received around the area to get police to respond, Tyler said.

Culpeper County Public Schools provided information via social media during the incident here saying the Sheriff’s Department had investigated the 911 call of a report of an active shooter at Eastern View High School.

“There was NO CREDIBLE THREAT to Eastern View or any Culpeper County Public School. Secondary schools have begun dismissal. Elementary buses will be late,” according to the school system.

Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office had a large presence at EVHS until it could be cleared.

“The reunification point for Eastern View High School families is the Sports Complex,” the sheriff’s office said.

Fauquier County Sheriff Jeremy Falls on Sunday issued a release stating a report of a vague threat had been made against Liberty High School in Bealton.

The threat was immediately investigated and could not be directly connected to Liberty, the release stated. In an abundance of caution, there was an increased law enforcement presence at Liberty High School on Monday.

The Leesburg Police Department on Monday reported a social media group chat that contained “a rumored threat” at Smart’s Mill Middle School. As the investigation continues and out of an abundance of caution, officials there advised parents to expect extra patrols at the school all this week.