Fauquier schools locked down, stolen car and gun found, minor in custody

A juvenile male from Fauquier County is in custody after an incident Thursday during the school day that prompted a lockdown at Kettle Run High School in Nokesville.

A staff member at the school on Aug. 11 noticed a suspicious individual and vehicle parked on school grounds and said something about it to the school resource officer, according to the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.

The officer attempted to make contact and the individual fled into a wooded area on foot.

A thorough search of the area was conducted for the suspect. During the investigation, law enforcement recovered a stolen vehicle that contained a stolen firearm.

Kettle Run HS Principal Meaghan Brill credited a collaborative effort for a safe outcome.

“We were prepared, and our staff knew how to respond,” Brill said. “It was a true team approach—from our school staff to division staff to the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office—everyone came together and immediately responded.”

There was never a threat to any of the students or staff at Kettle Run High School or Greenville Elementary School, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

A precaution, Fauquier County Public Schools instituted a modified lockdown at Kettle Run, Greenville, Auburn and Ritchie. During a modified lockdown, no one is allowed to enter or exit the building.

The sheriff’s office requested a juvenile petition and a detention order in the case.

Authorities declined to say what the young male was charged with or his age since he is a minor.