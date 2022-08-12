Fauquier schools locked down, stolen car and gun found, minor male in custody

A juvenile male from Fauquier County is in custody following an incident Thursday during the school day that prompted a lockdown at Kettle Run High School in Nokesville.

A staff member at the school on Aug. 11 noticed a suspicious individual and vehicle parked on school grounds and said something about it to the school resource officer, according to a release from Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.

The officer attempted to make contact and the individual fled into a wooded area on foot.

A thorough search of the area was conducted for the suspect and during the investigation law enforcement recovered a stolen vehicle that contained a stolen firearm.

Kettle Run HS Principal Meaghan Brill credited a collaborative effort for a safe outcome.

“We were prepared, and our staff knew how to respond,” Brill said. “It was a true team approach–from our school staff to division staff to the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office–everyone came together and immediately responded.”

There was never a threat to any of the students or staff at Kettle Run High School or Greenville Elementary School, according to the FCSO release.

A precaution, Fauquier County Public Schools instituted a modified lockdown at Kettle Run, Greenville, Auburn and Ritchie. During a modified lockdown, no one is allowed to enter or exit the building.

The sheriff’s office requested a juvenile petition and a detention order in the case.

Authorities declined to say what the young male was charged with or his age since he is a minor.