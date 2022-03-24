Local man sought by Orange authorities in reported child sex crimes

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s health in locating a local man facing charges for a variety of alleged child sex crimes.

On March 23, the agency received information regarding a possible sexual assault of a minor child that occurred in Orange County.

A joint investigation was conducted, between Orange County and Greene County Sheriff’s Office, which determined reported crimes occurred in both jurisdictions.

Eddie Monroe Crawford, 41, has been charged with rape, forcible sodomy and other sexually violent crimes, OCSO spokeswoman Lt. Becky Jones stated in a release Thursday.

Crawford is described as being 6’ 2”, 180 lbs., with brown hair and green eyes.

His last known address was in the 28000 block of Bellewood Acres Lane in the Rhoadesville area of Orange County. He has also lived in the Bacon Hollow Rd. area of Greene County.

Additional charges are expected in Orange County and Greene County, Jones said.

Crawford is known to carry a firearm and should be considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach Crawford, Jones said.

Seen him or know of his whereabouts? Contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 540/672-1234.