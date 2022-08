Culpeper County Sheriff Office deputies responded Saturday afternoon to investigate a drive-by shooting in the 15000 block of Oakland Road near Coleman House Lane in Reva.

No injuries were reported. Deputies were on scene collecting evidence and canvassing the area for potential witnesses.

According to a CCSO social media release on July 30, the suspect vehicle is a gold in color possibly Toyota or Nissan car occupied by two or more Black males.

Report tips to 540/727-7900.