Orange authorities charge man with 10 counts of possessing child porn

A 25-year-old man with no fixed address has been charged by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office with 10 counts of possessing child pornography.

Around 10 p.m. on Jan. 30,the agency was dispatched to the 35000 block of Somerset Ridge Rd. in Locust Grove for a possible assault, according to a release on Friday from Investigator Becky Jones. This neighborhood is located off of Route 3 near the Locust Grove Walmart and the golf course.

During the investigation, possible child sexual assault images were located on a cell phone at the scene of the reported assault.

After further investigation, a forensic examination was conducted, and a substantial number of such images were found, Jones said.

Noah Daniel Isiah Allen was arrested on the child pornography possession photos and was being held at Central Virginia Regional Jail in Orange.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact Lt. Jones at 540/672-1200.