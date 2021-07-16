Palmyra man, facing 10 days in jail for DUI, escapes from Culpeper hospital

A Louisa County man sentenced in April to 10 days in jail for a first offense, misdemeanor DUI is now facing more serious jail time after authorities said he escaped from the Culpeper hospital while in custody Thursday night.
Culpeper Police Dept. officers were at the hospital on Sunset Lane at 6:40 p.m. July 15 with an unrelated subject under arrest when they were approached by deputies from the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office.
Louisa deputies informed an officer a man they had in custody inside the hospital had escaped on foot, according to a news release late Thursday from Culpeper PD Maj. Chris Settle.
Christopher L. Minor, Jr., 35, of Palmyra, Virginia was in custody by Louisa authorities and being transported to Central Virginia Regional Jail in Orange when he complained of an illness, according to Settle.
Minor was taken to University of Virginia Culpeper Medical Center for treatment and while in the ER he ran away into nearby neighborhoods, the release stated.
A “Suspicious Person” Culpeper Alert was texted to subscribers about the incident at 7:48 p.m. Thursday advising: “DO NOT APPROACH 35 YO BLACK MALE 6’ 165 POUNDS CLOTHES/LGT GRAY PANTS, RED TENNIS SHOES,” with a phone number to call if spotted.
The Culpeper Police Department and Culpeper Sheriff’s Office immediately established a perimeter around the area where the man was last seen. Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Deputy Mike West and his bloodhound “Annie” and Fauquier County Sheriff’s K-9 Deputy Brian Colbert and his K-9 “Hank” were dispatched to the area to track the man.
The Culpeper Police Department, in addition, deployed its drones and had numerous aircraft in the air searching for Minor.
The police dog teams closed in on the man who was hiding in a wooded area near Cherry Street Building Supply on Orange Road, less than two miles from the hospital.
Police said Minor continued to run within the perimeter established by law enforcement. Culpeper PD Officer David Munn observed him running across a field just north of Cherry Street Building supply, tackled him and took him into custody with assistance from a CCSO deputy. The officers were not injured, according to Settle.
Another "Culpeper Alert" text out went out at 8:24 p.m. Thursday advising the man has been located and was in custody.
Minor was sentenced April 20 in Louisa County General District Court to 10 days in jail for a DUI in November of 2020, according to online court records. On April 26, he was charged in Louisa with failure to report to jail; that charge was finalized Thursday morning in in Louisa GDC, leading to the series of events that played out in Culpeper.
Commented Culpeper Police Chief Chris Jenkins, “This was an excellent response from our local law enforcement professionals. To have this many law enforcement agencies working in a coordinated effort with setting up an airtight perimeter, to getting K9’s deployed and getting drones in the air working. This is what makes our community great. I want to personally thank the men and women of the Culpeper Police Department, the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office, and the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.”
Minor has now been additionally, separately charged by the Culpeper PD and Louisa County Sheriff's Office with escape from custody, obstruction of justice, and resisting arrest. He is being held in jail without bond eligibility, according to Settle.
