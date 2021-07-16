Palmyra man, facing 10 days in jail for DUI, escapes from Culpeper hospital

The Culpeper Police Department, in addition, deployed its drones and had numerous aircraft in the air searching for Minor.

The police dog teams closed in on the man who was hiding in a wooded area near Cherry Street Building Supply on Orange Road, less than two miles from the hospital.

Police said Minor continued to run within the perimeter established by law enforcement. Culpeper PD Officer David Munn observed him running across a field just north of Cherry Street Building supply, tackled him and took him into custody with assistance from a CCSO deputy. The officers were not injured, according to Settle.

Another "Culpeper Alert" text out went out at 8:24 p.m. Thursday advising the man has been located and was in custody.

Minor was sentenced April 20 in Louisa County General District Court to 10 days in jail for a DUI in November of 2020, according to online court records. On April 26, he was charged in Louisa with failure to report to jail; that charge was finalized Thursday morning in in Louisa GDC, leading to the series of events that played out in Culpeper.