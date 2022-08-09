Pedestrian struck twice on Route 29 in Fauquier, 2nd vehicle sought in hit-and-run

Virginia State Police is seeking the public's assistance in identifying one of two vehicles involved in striking a pedestrian Saturday in Fauquier County.

Senior Trooper D. Mabie is investigating the crash that occurred at 11:20 p.m. on Aug. 6 at the intersection of Route 29 (James Madison Hwy) and Route 28 (Catlett Rd).

A pedestrian was walking east across Route 29 when he was struck by a northbound 2017 Alfa Romeo sedan, according to a release from VSP spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

The Alfa Romeo driver, a 24-year-old Locust Grove man, was unable to avoid the collision and immediately pulled over, Coffey said. The driver was not injured and was wearing a seatbelt.

A second vehicle then struck the pedestrian and continued on without stopping. This is possibly a white SUV or truck of unknown make and model on which state police are seeking information.

The pedestrian, a 21-year-old male, of Bealeton, suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment.

The pedestrian was wearing dark clothing and not in a crosswalk, according to the release. The Alfa Romeo had a green light, Coffey said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any information related to this incident is encouraged to call Virginia State Police Senior Trooper D. Mabie at 540/347-6200 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.