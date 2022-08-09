 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police seek male in 60s suspected in burglary at Culpeper UPS Store

Police are seeking to identify a white male in his 60s suspected in a burglary incident on July 31 at the UPS Store on Montanus Drive in the Town of Culpeper.

The man used a stocking to disguise his face while in the store, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 8:15 a.m. involving the man, with gray-white hair, who placed the stocking on his head when he entered the store and took it off when he exited, according to surveillance still photos and information provided by Culpeper Police.

The man reportedly stole cash and other items and caused damage in the store, police said, before leaving the shop.

He was wearing a black, short-sleeved shirt, gray cargo shorts, black socks and slip-on brownish-gray loafers.

The man also had on a black baseball cap with the Marine Corps insignia and an apparent name embroidered on the side, according to the PD.

Know who he is? Contact Master Police Officer Det. Sisk at 540/727-3430 ext. 5535, 540/727-7900, and anonymously through Culpeper Crime Solvers at 540/727-0300 or tips@culpeperva.gov.

abrophy@starexponent.com

(540) 825-4315

