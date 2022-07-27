Richmond man accused of dumping body in Caroline

A Richmond man has been accused of dumping a body that was found in Caroline County in early May, court records show.

Joseph Levine Robinson is charged with concealing a dead body. He was arraigned last week in Caroline General District Court, where a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 28.

According to an affidavit for a search warrant filed in Caroline Circuit Court, a body was found on May 5 about 45 feet off Mount Airy Road in Caroline. The body was under a large branch and the victim was later identified by fingerprints as Jennifer Sergio of Fairfax County.

Sergio had been reported missing on April 30. Court records do not mention a cause of death.

Robinson was identified as a suspect in part because he was convicted several years back of selling drugs that resulted in Sergio’s overdose. Cellphone records and wire transfers connected him to the alleged Caroline crime, the affidavit states.

Investigator A.M. Garthaffner wrote that Robinson told him that he dumped the body, but refused to say who had assisted him.

Attorney Tara–Beth Coleman has been appointed to represent Robinson. Concealing a dead body is a Class 6 felony that carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.